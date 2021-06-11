Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,686 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKD. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

JKD opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

