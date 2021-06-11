Kevin Riley Sells 7,500 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. Analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

