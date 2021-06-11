KeyCorp Weighs in on Americold Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NYSE COLD opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -789.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.