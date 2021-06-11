KeyCorp Weighs in on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of SHW opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.73. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.