Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 319.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

LON:KGF opened at GBX 339.70 ($4.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 190.31 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 355.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 97,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.