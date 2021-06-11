Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

K stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.52. The company had a trading volume of 747,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.36. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$12.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Insiders sold a total of 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843 in the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

