KINS Technology Group Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 14th

KINS Technology Group’s (OTCMKTS:KINZU) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 14th. KINS Technology Group had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS KINZU opened at $10.25 on Friday. KINS Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

