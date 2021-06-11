KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,324 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.0% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $51,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.07. 81,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,260. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.