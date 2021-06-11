Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $46.24 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

