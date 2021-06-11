KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-56.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 96,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,236. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.62.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.