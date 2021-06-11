Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

