L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $14,165,867.02 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $223.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.