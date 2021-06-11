Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,186,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 325.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.