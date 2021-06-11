Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Up to $15.12

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $15.84. Largo Resources shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 990 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LGO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Largo Resources from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

