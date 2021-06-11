Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE:LGO opened at C$18.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.86. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$22.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.92.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$55.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 1.9500002 EPS for the current year.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

