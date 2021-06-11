Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

