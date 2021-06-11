Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Cut by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,565 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 365.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of LVS opened at $55.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

