Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,475,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

