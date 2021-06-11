LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

Shares of LCII opened at $138.43 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

