Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 10.9% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 61,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 194,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 331,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

