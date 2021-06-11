Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.35. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

