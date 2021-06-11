Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.24 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $101.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.03. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.80.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $6,518,920 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade comprises approximately 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

