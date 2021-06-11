Lendefi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $57,482.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

