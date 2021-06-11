Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0026

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Lethean has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $33,260.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.05 or 0.06603508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.00457146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.77 or 0.01626152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00158728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.09 or 0.00682523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00455470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00357637 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.