Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Laurence Winoker Sells 2,135 Shares

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laurence Winoker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Laurence Winoker sold 400 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

LCUT opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.