Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of -61.59. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $79,209,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.