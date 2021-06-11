Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 240,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $9.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.71. 109,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,794. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

