Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $62,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $290.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $197.26 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

