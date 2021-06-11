Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185,402 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of Linde worth $274,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Linde by 53.2% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 277,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after buying an additional 96,416 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Linde by 167.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $257,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $197.26 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

