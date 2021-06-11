Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $389.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $390.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

