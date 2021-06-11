Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,254,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

