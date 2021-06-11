Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.