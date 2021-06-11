Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 190,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,063. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

