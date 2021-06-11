Long Pond Capital LP Grows Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 5.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 2.60% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $169,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WH traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. 5,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

