Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,925,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $344.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,683. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $351.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

