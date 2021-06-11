Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 115,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,002 shares.The stock last traded at $59.06 and had previously closed at $59.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPX. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

