Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE LUM opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.40. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$1.19.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.