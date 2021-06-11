Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 45,013 shares.The stock last traded at $12.04 and had previously closed at $11.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

