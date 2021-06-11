LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €750.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €750.00 ($882.35) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €643.18 ($756.68).

MC opened at €657.70 ($773.76) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €624.99.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

