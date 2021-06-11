M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. 300,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,705. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

