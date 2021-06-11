Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,963 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M opened at $18.93 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

