Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

