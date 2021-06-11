Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 300.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 1.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $129,657,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.73. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.81.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

