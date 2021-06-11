MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.81. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.49. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.21.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
