Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 15,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,331. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.