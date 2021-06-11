MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. 12,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,046. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.