ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Sells $251,188.75 in Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ManTech International stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.80. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

