Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.45. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$25.86, with a volume of 529,998 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFI. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.19.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5906074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

