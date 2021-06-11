Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $70.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

