MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZO. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

HZO stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 520,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

